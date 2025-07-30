What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for TCBK Q3 Earnings?

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $42.71 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.60.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

