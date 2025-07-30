PROS (PRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter. PROS has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.06 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PROS Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of PRO opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.41 million, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. PROS has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $29.84.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Baird R W cut PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
