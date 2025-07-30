PROS (PRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter. PROS has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.06 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of PRO opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.41 million, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. PROS has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Amundi raised its holdings in PROS by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 120,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118,882 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Baird R W cut PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROS

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.