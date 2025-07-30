LendingTree (TREE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter. LendingTree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-3.01 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LendingTree stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. LendingTree has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $62.49.

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,494.72. This trade represents a 38.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LendingTree stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.17% of LendingTree worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

