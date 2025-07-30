AGCO (AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Down 2.1%

AGCO stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

AGCO declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.