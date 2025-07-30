Ventum Cap Mkts Has Bullish Estimate for 5N Plus Q2 Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, July 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNP. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.38.

VNP stock opened at C$12.58 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$789.69 million, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

