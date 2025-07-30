Desjardins Weighs in on Kits Eyecare’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:KIT)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kits Eyecare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kits Eyecare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

In other Kits Eyecare news, Senior Officer Tai Charles Silvey sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$44,104.50.

