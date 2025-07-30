Roth Capital Has Weak Outlook for New Found Gold Q2 Earnings

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of New Found Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

NYSE:NFGC opened at $1.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. New Found Gold has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $374.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

