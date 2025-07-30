Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Evergy

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Evergy in a report released on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $69.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $70.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,430,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $212,132,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

