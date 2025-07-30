Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $306.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,702,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.