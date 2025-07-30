Bombardier (BDRBF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Bombardier to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

