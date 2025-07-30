Sanofi (SNY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

