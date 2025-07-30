CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.
CMS Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
CMS Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
