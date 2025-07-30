CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.