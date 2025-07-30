ASE Technology (ASX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $150.44 billion for the quarter.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE ASX opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 2.3%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 55.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASE Technology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,651 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of ASE Technology worth $50,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.