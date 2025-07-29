Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $493.95 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.63. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,340 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

