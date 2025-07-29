Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 382 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.