Fiera Capital Corp Sells 214,303 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,303 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $483,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

