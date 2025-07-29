Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,259.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.8% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.4% during the first quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,408 shares of company stock valued at $186,614,540. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,174.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,236.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,076.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $499.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

