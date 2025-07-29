TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 964 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $188.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $332.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.