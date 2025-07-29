Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $295.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.