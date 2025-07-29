Viawealth LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Viawealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day moving average is $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.