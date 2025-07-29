RD Finance Ltd Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.3% of RD Finance Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. The company has a market cap of $281.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

