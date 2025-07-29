S&CO Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

