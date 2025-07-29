Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 691,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,677,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,910,750. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,333,510 shares of company stock valued at $306,996,018. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.07 and its 200 day moving average is $245.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $268.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.