Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,851,623.92. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,027. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

