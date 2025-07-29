Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308,642 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 347,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $193.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

