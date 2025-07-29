Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $188.47 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $332.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

