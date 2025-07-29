Clarendon Private LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarendon Private LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VOO opened at $585.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $586.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

