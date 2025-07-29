Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,278 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

