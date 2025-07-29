Federated Hermes Inc. Has $405.09 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382,760 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $405,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 97,815 shares during the period. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 985.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

