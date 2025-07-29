Federated Hermes Inc. Has $482.81 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,077 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $482,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

