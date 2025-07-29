FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,438,000 after purchasing an additional 781,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

GE opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $273.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.28.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

