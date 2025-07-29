GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 114,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GE stock opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $273.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28. The stock has a market cap of $286.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

