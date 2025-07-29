RD Finance Ltd Invests $1.85 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RD Finance Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of RD Finance Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.
PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3%
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
