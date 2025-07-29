Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.6% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 836,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $355.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $655.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.51 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.