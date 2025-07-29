Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

