TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 332.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $695.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.36. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

