Norden Group LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,537,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 112,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $174.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $281.57 billion, a PE ratio of 127.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

