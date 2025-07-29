Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Canopy Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.71 and a 200 day moving average of $288.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

