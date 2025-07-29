Morningstar Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

