Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a market cap of $368.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.