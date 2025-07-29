Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 30,280 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 4.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,181,552.34. This represents a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 25,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $3,576,759.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,662 shares in the company, valued at $17,988,234.22. The trade was a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

