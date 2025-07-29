Clarendon Private LLC Acquires 157 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarendon Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Clarendon Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11,329.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $639.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $611.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $641.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.