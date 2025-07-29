Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VWO stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.