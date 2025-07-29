Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $586.50. The firm has a market cap of $711.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.72 and its 200 day moving average is $537.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

