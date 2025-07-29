Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.75.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,119 shares of company stock valued at $247,324,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $325.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

