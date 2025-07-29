2,292 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $295.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.57.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.