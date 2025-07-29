Viawealth LLC Sells 332 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Viawealth LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $9,029,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.6% in the first quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.64. The company has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

