Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 223.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

