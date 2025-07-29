Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $723,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,687,000 after buying an additional 1,134,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,124,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,569,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,499,000 after purchasing an additional 805,558 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.9%

Altria Group stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

