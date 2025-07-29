Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $145,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,122,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,581,000 after purchasing an additional 853,388 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.